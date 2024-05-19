Scotiabank Trims First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Target Price to $50.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.09.

NYSE:FR opened at $48.06 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

