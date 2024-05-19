Scott St John Acquires 1,000 Shares of ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ) Stock

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Free Report) insider Scott St John purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$28.81 ($19.08) per share, with a total value of A$28,809.00 ($19,078.81).

ANZ Group Stock Performance

ANZ Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from ANZ Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 12th. ANZ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

ANZ Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

