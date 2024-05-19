SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Barclays

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.73.

NYSE SE opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,475.20 and a beta of 1.43. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $74.33.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in SEA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SEA by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

