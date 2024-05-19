SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Benchmark

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lifted their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.73.

Shares of SE opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.20 and a beta of 1.43. SEA has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.53.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in SEA by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SEA by 121.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 90.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

