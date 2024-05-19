SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $87.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SEA traded as high as $72.46 and last traded at $72.46, with a volume of 29417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.44.

SE has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 91.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 90.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

