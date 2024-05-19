Sean Kiewiet Sells 8,061 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 8,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $27,891.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,326,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,603.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,001 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $21,243.54.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,305 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $4,149.90.

On Monday, April 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

Priority Technology stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $205.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 156,044 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter worth $164,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

