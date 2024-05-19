Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

SHIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial upped their price objective on Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SHIP

Seanergy Maritime Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $12.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $236.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.41. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $39.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.