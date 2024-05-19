Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.28% of Selective Insurance Group worth $137,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,941,000 after purchasing an additional 398,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,420,000 after acquiring an additional 149,901 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,361,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $5,122,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 438,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,248,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $97.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

