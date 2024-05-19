SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of SenesTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

SNES stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 5.69. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 181.46% and a negative net margin of 545.82%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($15.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SenesTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.94% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

