SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 157.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of SentinelOne worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,480,000 after purchasing an additional 442,593 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 95,206 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 74,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 74,118 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S opened at $21.89 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,884,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,884,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

