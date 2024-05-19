Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.96 and last traded at $34.54. 4,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 28,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

Severn Trent Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

