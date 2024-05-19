SFE Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,874,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,162,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762,902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,987,007 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,152,647,000 after buying an additional 2,456,190 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,625,201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,375,375 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,749,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,671,615 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,369,562,000 after acquiring an additional 88,583 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $420.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $415.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $430.82.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.70.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

