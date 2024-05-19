Short Interest in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expands By 5.6%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 15,250,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 301,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $728,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 439,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

