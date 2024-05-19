Short Interest in Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Expands By 5.5%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 201,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Grieg Seafood ASA stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the farming, production, and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

