Short Interest in Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Expands By 5.5%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 201,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Grieg Seafood ASA stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.
Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile
