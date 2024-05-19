SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $26.54 million during the quarter.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

