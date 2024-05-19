SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 963,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 448,094 shares.The stock last traded at $37.51 and had previously closed at $36.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBOW shares. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SilverBow Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.25. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,326 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,552,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading

