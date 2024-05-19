Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives $28.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
SIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of SIX opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $28.99.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.
