Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives $28.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIX opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

