Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $22.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 597.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 87,789 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

