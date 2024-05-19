SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Securities raised SK Telecom from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

SK Telecom Price Performance

Shares of SKM stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that SK Telecom will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,186 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 415,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 79.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 124,739 shares in the last quarter.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

