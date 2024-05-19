Skyline Champion (SKY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Skyline Champion to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.54. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

