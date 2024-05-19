SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.41

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.41 and last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 1878256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.38.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 251.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 41,116 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,206.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 240,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after buying an additional 222,218 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

