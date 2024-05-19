Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 14.94. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.05.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,741,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,935,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

