SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on May 19th, 2024

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTIFree Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

SoundThinking Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. SoundThinking has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 1.18.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundThinking

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $33,398.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,131.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,296 shares of company stock valued at $54,459. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SoundThinking by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoundThinking in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SoundThinking by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.