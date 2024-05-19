SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

SoundThinking Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. SoundThinking has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 1.18.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundThinking

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $33,398.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,131.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,296 shares of company stock valued at $54,459. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SoundThinking by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoundThinking in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SoundThinking by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

