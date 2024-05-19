Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.73

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 88319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.