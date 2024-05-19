SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.32

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.32 and last traded at $60.30, with a volume of 75179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.