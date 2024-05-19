Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.110–0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.0 million-$132.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.8 million. Spire Global also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.310–0.150 EPS.

Spire Global Trading Down 0.3 %

SPIR opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $240.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 66.72% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Spire Global will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPIR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Spire Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spire Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $142,762.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,654,890.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $66,859.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $142,762.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,890.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

