Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) PT Lowered to $20.00

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPIR. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Spire Global from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of Spire Global stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $240.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.25. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 66.72%. The company had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. Analysts predict that Spire Global will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Spire Global news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $142,762.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,238 shares in the company, valued at $16,654,890.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $66,859.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,255.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Lane Generational LLC lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 423,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 56,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

