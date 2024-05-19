Sportradar Group’s (SRAD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.36 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 4,538.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

