Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Free Report) by 103.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,274,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $2,117,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

URNJ stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

About Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

