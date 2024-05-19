Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,225 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 105,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 101,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $274,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of CEF opened at $23.21 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

