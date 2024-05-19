SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.09% of SPS Commerce worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total value of $1,583,747.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,449.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,553 shares in the company, valued at $27,027,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $1,583,747.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,449.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,897. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $196.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day moving average of $181.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.63 and a twelve month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

