SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.64) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 317.50 ($3.99).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 207 ($2.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 208.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.22. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 175.70 ($2.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 283.20 ($3.56).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

