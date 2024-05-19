Star Equity (STRR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 42.49%.
Star Equity Price Performance
NASDAQ STRR opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Star Equity has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Star Equity
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Star Equity
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.