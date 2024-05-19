Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.54 and last traded at $76.40. 2,937,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,976,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

