State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,189 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of State Street worth $27,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in State Street by 13.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.0% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

State Street Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $78.01 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

