Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.147 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after buying an additional 20,972,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,609,000 after buying an additional 17,261,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,047,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

