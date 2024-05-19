Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$16.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cormark increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$15.48 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$15.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,548.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of C$15.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.0963569 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

