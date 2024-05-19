Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.07.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LLAP

Terran Orbital Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Terran Orbital stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.24. Terran Orbital has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Terran Orbital will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLAP. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Terran Orbital by 32.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.