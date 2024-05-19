Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Doximity Put Options (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 5,944 put options on the company. This is an increase of 152% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,357 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

In other Doximity news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $171,250 in the last ninety days. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth about $148,823,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth about $35,995,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 250.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,225,707 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 33.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after buying an additional 621,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,236,000 after buying an additional 616,157 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

