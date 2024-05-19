Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 225,782 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,585% compared to the typical volume of 6,127 put options.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.07. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,040,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,402,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 624,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 379,200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,795,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVZ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

