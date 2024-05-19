Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 5,251 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 43% compared to the average volume of 3,660 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth $226,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 121.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth $762,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of AGQ opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $45.12.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

