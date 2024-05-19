StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CTSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday.

Cytosorbents Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 309,543 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its position in Cytosorbents by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

