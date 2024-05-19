StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. L.S. Starrett has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 5.02%.
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
