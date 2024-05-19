StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

About Senseonics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 55.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

