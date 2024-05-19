StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
