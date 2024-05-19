StockNews.com Downgrades Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to Hold

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX opened at $135.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 246.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.48.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 194.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,625,000 after purchasing an additional 399,944 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,759,000 after acquiring an additional 329,561 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,590,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,554,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1,378.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

See Also

