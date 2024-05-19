StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

