StockNews.com Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHG. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.9154 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently -95.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

