StockNews.com Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Hold

Posted by on May 19th, 2024

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHGFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHG. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.9154 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently -95.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

