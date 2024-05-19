StockNews.com Lowers PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRA Group stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. PRA Group has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $31.43.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $255.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.37 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PRA Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

In other news, CEO Vikram A. Atal sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $142,193.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 1,032.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PRA Group by 40.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

