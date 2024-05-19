StockNews.com Upgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to “Buy”

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.23.

Qualys Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

QLYS stock opened at $147.12 on Friday. Qualys has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.69.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 13.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

