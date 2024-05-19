StockNews.com Upgrades Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) to Strong-Buy

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Tiptree Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $635.56 million, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. Tiptree has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $498.22 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tiptree

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,155.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 190,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,483.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tiptree by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after buying an additional 129,529 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth about $14,894,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tiptree by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

